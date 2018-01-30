Panthers: 2-time All-Pro Kalil to retire after next season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers say two-time All-Pro
Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Kalil becomes the second long-time Panthers player to announce he is retiring after next season. Outside linebacker Thomas Davis told NFL.com earlier this month the 2018 season will be his last.
Kalil, who turns 33 in March, was plagued by neck and shoulder injuries the last two seasons that limited him to 14 games. He had hoped to play more after the Panthers signed his younger brother Matt Kalil to play left tackle last
Kalil has started 129 games during his 11 seasons with the Panthers and been to five Pro Bowls. He was named All-Pro in 2013 and 2015.
