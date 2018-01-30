QMJHL Roundup: Bramwell scores twice as Voltigeurs down Olympiques

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Connor Bramwell scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed Gatineau Olympiques 4-1 on Tuesday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jarrett Baker and Nicolas Guay also scored for the Voltigeurs (33-13-2).

Giordano Finoro broke Olivier Rodrigue's shutout bid with a goal at 19:57 of the third period for Gatineau (24-20-4).

Rodrigue finished with 12 saves for the win in net while Tristan Berube kicked out 35 shots in defeat.

Drummondville went 2-for-5 on the power play and the Olympiques were scoreless on three attempts.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored the winner 3:06 into extra time to lift the Sagueneens over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Kevin Klima and Liam Stevens had goals in regulations for Chicoutimi (19-24-4), which got 30 saves from Zachary Bouthillier.

Alexandre Alain and Alex Barre-Boulet found the back of the net for the Armada (34-9-4). Emile Samson kicked out 11 shots in defeat.