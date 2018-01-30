Ravens' Harbaugh to serve as guest Super Bowl analyst
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is serving as an analyst during NBC's Super Bowl coverage.
Harbaugh will provide insights during the pregame, halftime and post-game shows of Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Patriots.
It will be the second time Harbaugh has been a guest Super Bowl analyst for NBC. He provided analysis during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Seahawks to cap the 2014 season.
NBC will announce the rest of its coverage details later this week.
