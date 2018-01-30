Reliever David Hernandez, Reds agree to $5M, 2-year deal

CINCINNATI — Reliever David Hernandez has agreed to a $5 million, two-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, adding another late-inning option to a bullpen that's been a top off-season priority.

The 32-year-old right-hander will make $2.5 million annually under the deal announced Tuesday. He can earn another $1 million each year in performance bonuses.

He had a 3.11 ERA in 64 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona last season and made two scoreless relief appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. He also has pitched for Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Cincinnati's bullpen had the most walks and hit batters in the major leagues and it led the NL in runs. The bullpen's 4.65 ERA was second-worst in the NL.

The Reds agreed in December to a $4.5 million, two-year deal with 32-year-old reliever Jared Hughes, who pitched for the Brewers last season.

