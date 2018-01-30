Sounders sign Norwegian midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem
SEATTLE — The Sounders have signed Norwegian midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem after a mostly quiet
Seattle on Tuesday announced the signing, subject to his obtaining a U.S. work visa.
Eikrem spent the past three seasons with Malmo in Sweden's top division, winning league titles in the last seasons. Eikrem also played for the Netherlands' Heerenveen and played parts of two seasons for Cardiff.
Eikrem has 17 appearances for Norway, including six in 2014 World Cup qualifying.
