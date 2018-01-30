Titans hire Matt LaFleur, Dean Pees as co-ordinators

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have hired Dean Pees as defensive co-ordinator and Matt LaFleur as offensive co-ordinator . LaFleur had interviewed for the Titans' head coaching job.

The Titans announced the moves by new coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

Pees is coming out of retirement after eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last six as defensive co-ordinator . He has coached 14 of his 45 years in the NFL. He has been a defensive co-ordinator for 10 years with Baltimore and the New England Patriots.

LaFleur was the third candidate to interview for the Titans' job. He was offensive co-ordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The Rams led the NFL in scoring and ranked 10th in total offence .

