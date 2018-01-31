Aubameyang deal set to headline final day of transfer window
LONDON — Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal? Will Riyad Mahrez move to Manchester City?
It's the final day of Europe's transfer window and there are potentially some big deals to be finalized, especially in the Premier League, where clubs have already spent a record amount in January.
The most significant transfer could see Aubameyang join Arsenal for a reported 64.5 million euros ($80 million) in a move that would have a domino effect, with Dortmund needing a replacement and Arsenal looking to offload striker Oliver Giroud.
Man City broke its transfer record to sign Aymeric Laporte for $80 million on Tuesday and could surpass that a day later if the Premier League leaders succeed in bringing in Mahrez from Leicester.
No major signings are expected in Spain or France.
