Capitals rally past Flyers 5-3

WASHINGTON — Chandler Stephenson, Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie ended lengthy goal droughts to help the Washington Capitals rally past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Stephenson scored twice after going without a goal for 28 games. Burakovsky scored on the power play after coming up empty for 10 games, and Oshie lifted his arms and looked to the sky when he scored on the power play to end his 13-game dry spell.

Devante Smith-Pelly scored Washington's fifth goal on 20 shots to chase Michal Neuvirth midway through the third period of a game the Capitals trailed 2-0 after one.

No. 2 pick Nolan Patrick, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia. Alex Lyon made his NHL debut in relief of Neuvirth, stopping five shots in preparation for what could be his first start Thursday at New Jersey.

RED WINGS 2, SHARKS 1, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Abdelkader scored in the seventh round of a shootout, and Petr Mrazek stopped Tomas Hertl at the other end to give Detroit the win.

Trevor Daley scored for the Red Wings in the third period before Kevin Labanc responded for San Jose. Gustav Nyquist, Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Abdelkader scored in the shootout for Detroit, while Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Chris Tierney scored for the Sharks.

The Red Wings had a season-high 44 shots, but San Jose salvaged a point thanks to goalie Martin Jones and Labanc's goal with 4:59 remaining. The Sharks spoiled Mrazek's bid for a third shutout in January after an extended period in Detroit's zone. Luke Glendening of the Red Wings was caught without a stick, and Labanc's wrist shot through traffic beat Mrazek high to the glove side.

Mrazek finished with 30 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, ISLANDERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl and Travis Dermott each scored their first NHL goal, leading Toronto to the victory.

Holl made his NHL debut after being recalled from the minors earlier in the day.

Kasperi Kapanen, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (29-18-5), and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Thomas Greiss stopped 45 shots for the Islanders (25-22-5), who also lost 4-1 at home against Florida on Tuesday.