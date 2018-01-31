Sports

Center Mike Fisher coming out of retirement, will join Preds

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, right, presents injured Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Nashville, Tenn. Predators general manager David Poile announced Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, that Fisher is coming out of retirement to make a comeback and play once more. The team hopes to sign a contract around the Feb. 26 trade deadline. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE — Center Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Nashville Predators for his 18th NHL season as they try to win the Stanley Cup.

The Predators announced Fisher's return Wednesday.

General manager David Poile says Fisher has some unfinished business and wants to help the Predators win two more games than they did last year when they lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games to Pittsburgh .

The Predators will sign Fisher officially before the Feb. 26 trade deadline for the stretch run.

Nashville wanted Fisher back last summer. But Fisher, 37, announced his retirement Aug. 3. Fisher had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title. He's also husband to country star Carrie Underwood, and they have a son together.

