Falcons WR Andre Roberts wins Salute to Service Award
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Roberts has won the 2017 Salute to Service Award.
Roberts, whose parents served in the U.S. Army and is widely engaged in military appreciation events with the Falcons, will be recognized at NFL Honors on Saturday night, when The Associated Press announces its individual league award winners.
"True heroism is measured by a person's willingness to sacrifice themselves for the safety and freedom of others," Robert said Wednesday. "The men and women of the U.S. Armed Services are the greatest collection of heroes in our world today.
The other finalists were Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey.
With the Falcons, Roberts has made multiple visits to local VA hospitals, spent a day fishing with veterans at 'Fishing with the Falcons,' and selected the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) as his organization for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" program. His coach, Dan Quinn, was the 2016 recipient of the Salute to Service Award.
"Andre's support of the military community is authentic, genuine and greatly appreciated. Having grown up the son of two Army members, he knows the sacrifices military members and their families make," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA senior
Roberts was selected by a panel including Bird and Quinn; Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach; Rocky Bleier; Chad Hennings; Jim Mora and Tod Leiweke.
