Former big league outfielder Oscar Gamble dead at 68
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Oscar Gamble, an outfielder who hit 200 home runs over 17 major league seasons, has died of a rare
Gamble, recognizable during his playing days for an Afro that spilled out of his helmet, died Wednesday at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, according to his second wife, Lovell Woods Gamble.
She said he was diagnosed with a benign
Gamble spent seven seasons with the New York Yankees in two stints, playing for AL pennant winners in 1976 and 1981. He lived in Montgomery.
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball