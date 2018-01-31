Former Toronto Raptor player Rasual Butler dies in car crash at age 38

TORONTO — Former Toronto Raptors forward/guard Rasual Butler died Wednesday in a car accident. He was 38.

The Raptors confirmed Butler's death in an email to The Canadian Press. Butler played 34 games for Toronto over the 2011-12 season.

"Rasual was one of the original members of our program when I started here in 2012. His work ethic and enthusiasm for the game were the mark of a true professional," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said in a statement. "He was a pleasure to coach and will be missed.

"On behalf of his former coaches and teammates, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to the families involved."

Butler was selected in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft by Miami. He spent four seasons with the Heat (2002-2005).

He also played for the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, averaging 7.5 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.

"This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler," tweeted Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan, who played with Butler in 2011-12.

Butler played college ball at La Salle University in Philadelphia, the hometown of Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry sent out a series of tweets about Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

"I used to go and watch lasalle games sit at the top row of gola arena just to watch him play man!! Like this is wild to me!!" one of the tweets read.