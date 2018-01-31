Impact loan striker DePuy to Danish club, pick up international roster spot

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact picked up an international roster spot from Orlando City and loaned American striker Nick DePuy to Danish club BK Fremad Amager on Wednesday.

The Impact sent $100,000 in general allocation money to Orlando for an international spot for this season only. Coach Remi Garde is expected to announce new signings before the end of training camp.

DePuy, 23, was sent to Fremad for three months with an option to renew the loan until December.

"This loan will allow Nick to continue to progress as a player and gain experience with another club in Europe," technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "It was a good option for him and for the club."