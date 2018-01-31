Man City scores 100th goal of season in 3-0 win vs West Brom

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City scored its 100th goal of the season on the way to a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday to extend its lead in the Premier League to 15 points.

Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero scored as City won a 12th consecutive home league game.

West Brom is three points adrift at the bottom of the division.

While the scorer of City's opening goal was a surprise, the source of the assist was predictable. De Bruyne played a defence-splitting pass through to Fernandinho who squeezed his shot past Ben Foster at the near post to give the home side the lead after 20 minutes.

City suffered a blow shortly before the break as David Silva was forced off injured, just days after Leroy Sane was ruled out for six weeks.

West Brom fought on despite rarely threatening but had its challenge effectively ended in the 68th when De Bruyne appropriately scored City's 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Belgium midfielder, who has been at the centre of City's near perfect season to this point, played Raheem Sterling behind the visitors' defence before receiving the ball back and finishing neatly from close range.

Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to make his West Brom debut after joining on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season, but wasted his side's best chance of the game, before Aguero showed him how it's done.