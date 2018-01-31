Owner Melnyk says he has no thoughts about relocating Ottawa Senators

TORONTO — Owner Eugene Melnyk says he has no plans to move the Ottawa Senators.

Last month, Melnyk drew the ire of Senators fans when he mused about the possibility of relocating the franchise he's owned since 2003.

On Wednesday, Melnyk did an about face, saying it was "unfortunate" his original statement hit a raw nerve among Senators fans and that he remains committed to bringing a Stanley Cup title to Ottawa.

Melnyk did reiterate he has no plans to sell the Senators, something he also said last month.