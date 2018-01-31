Petra Kvitova wins, Caroline Garcia out in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Wednesday, and Caroline Garcia was eliminated.
Kvitova, playing as a wild-card entry, beat Elena Vesnina 6-2, 6-0. The two-time Wimbledon champion will next play Irina-Camelia Begu.
Garcia, ranked seventh in the world, lost to Russian qualifier Elena Rybakina 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).
Rybakina will next face either Julia Goerges or Roberta Vinci in the quarterfinals.
