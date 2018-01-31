Saints equals winless EPL record in 1-1 draw with Brighton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton equaled its longest winless run in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Brighton on Wednesday.

Defender Jack Stephens' second goal in as many games secured a point for the Saints after Glenn Murray's penalty had given Brighton an early lead.

Southampton has now failed to win in 12 Premier League games, equaling its run between December 1994 and March 1995, and finds itself in the relegation zone.

Brighton is just one point above Southampton and has won just one of its previous 14 league matches, leaving it perilously placed.

However, Brighton managed to score its first away goal in the Premier League for seven games. Murray calmly converted from the spot in the 14th minute after Solly March was fouled by Wesley Hoedt.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the crossbar for Southampton as he charged down Brighton 'keeper Mat Ryan's clearance, but the home side would have to wait until after halftime to draw level.

It was Stephens, who scored the winner at Watford in the FA Cup last weekend, who delivered once more, deftly flicking James Ward-Prowse's free kick into the net in the 64th.