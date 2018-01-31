Scotland hands Harris 1st start for Six Nations opener
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Scotland
Harris is one of six changes to the team that beat Australia in November, with fullback Stuart Hogg returning from injury. Ali Price starts ahead of former captain Greig Laidlaw at scrumhalf.
Scotland team: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Chris Harris, Huw Jones, Byron McGuigan, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Cornell du Preez, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis, Jon Welsh, Stuart McInally, Gordon Reid. Reserves: Scott Lawson, Jamie Bhatti, Murray McCallum, Grant Gilchrist, Ryan Wilson, Greig Laidlaw, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland.
