Super Bowl security includes off-site screening, more police

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements.

NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier says this is the first time remote satellite checkpoints are being used for a Super Bowl, and she says it's by far the easiest way to get to the game. Fans can be screened at the Mall of America, then take a light rail to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says there's no threat to the Super Bowl. But people will see more security.