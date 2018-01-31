Sven Baertschi scores in overtime as Canucks beat Avalanche 4-3

VANCOUVER — Sven Baertschi scored at 1:07 of overtime as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The Swiss winger took a feed in the extra period and ripped his 11th of the season high past Jonathan Bernier's glove.

Bo Horvat, Michael Del Zotto and Daniel Sedin also scored for Vancouver (20-24-6). Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots, while Christopher Tanev added three assists.

Gabriel Landeskog, with two, and J.T. Compher had the other goals for Colorado (27-18-4), which got 22 saves from Bernier.

Mikko Rantanen added two assists for the Avalanche, who lost leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon to an upper-body injury in the second period.

Colorado has now dropped three in row after winning 10 straight games.

Trailing 3-2 after allowing three straight goals in the second period, the Canucks tied things up two minutes into the third when Sedin scored his 12th goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power play as he fell to the ice.

The Avalanche nearly went back ahead on a man advantage of their own, but Rantanen hit the post behind Markstrom before Sedin also found iron behind Bernier a couple minutes later.

The teams played it relatively close to the vest for the remainder of regulation, although Markstrom was forced to make a big stop on Colin Wilson with just over a minute to go to force overtime.

Down 2-0 after the first period, the Colorado got on the board at 4:20 of the second when Erik Johnson's shot deflected off Tanev's stick in front and changed direction on its way to Markstrom. The Canucks goalie appeared to try to head butt the puck to safety, but Compher was there to tap home his ninth.

Colorado then tied the score 2:02 later when Tyson Barrie's shot from the slot that was stopped by Markstrom bounced off Landeskog and in for his 18th.

Vancouver failed to connect on consecutive power plays despite a number of chances, and the Avalanche made the hosts pay when Landeskog scored his second of the night on a Colorado man advantage at 15:05 with a shot that got stuck behind the middle post in Markstrom's goal.

MacKinnon, who sits second in NHL scoring behind Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 61 points, was hurt shortly thereafter on a hit from Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler. The 22-year-old appeared to be favouring his left shoulder on the bench before heading to the locker-room.

The Canucks opened the scoring at 6:36 of the first after the Avalanche turned the puck over at the offensive blue line.

Thomas Vanek poked the puck ahead to Horvat, who raced past Samuel Girard before beating Bernier low to the blocker side for his 11th, and first in four outings since returning from a broken foot that kept sidelined Vancouver's No. 1 centre for 18 games.

Colorado had a chance to get even a couple of minutes later, but Markstrom was there to stop Dominic Toninato on a 2-on-1 rush.

Del Zotto then stretched the Canucks' lead to 2-0 at 11:45 when his shot from the point through traffic beat Bernier over the blocker for the defenceman's third of the campaign.

Notes: Barrie returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a broken hand. ... Vancouver continues a five-game homestand Thursday against Chicago. Colorado visits Edmonton the same night.

