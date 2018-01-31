Turkish amateur club signs player with Bitcoin
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish amateur league football club has transferred a player by paying him with Bitcoin, in what the club chairman said is the first signing of a player in cryptocurrency.
Harunustaspor chairman Haldun Sehit told Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency late Tuesday that the club paid player Omer Faruk Kiroglu 2,000 Turkish liras worth of Bitcoin (0.0534 Bitcoin) in addition to 2,000 Turkish Lira ($540).
Sehit told Anadolu the club decided to sign Kiroglu with the cryptocurrency to make the team known "in Turkey and the world."
Sehit said: "God willing, Bitcoin will bring us the championship."
The club competes in the first division of Sakarya's Amateur League.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party
-
Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
Removing 'a barrier to reconciliation:' Halifax council votes to take down Cornwallis statue