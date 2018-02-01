Sports

Canada without 2 key backs ahead of crucial Rugby World Cup qualifier in Uruguay

Canada will be without injured backs Connor Braid and Jeff Hassler when it faces Uruguay in the second leg of a crucial Rugby world Cup qualifier in Montevideo on Saturday.

Uruguay won the opener of the two-game total-points series by a 38-29 margin last weekend at B.C. Place Stadium. So Canada has to win by 10 points to advance.

Braid limped off with a high ankle sprain in Vancouver while Hassler suffered a fractured cheekbone.

On the plus side, Shane O'Leary is healthy again and could start for Braid at fly half.

Currently ranked 21st in the world, Canada has never missed a Rugby World Cup. But it failed in its first attempt to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, losing to the 17th-ranked U.S. Eagles.

If beaten by 18th-ranked Uruguay, it would have one more chance to qualify via a world repechage tournament.

 

 

 

