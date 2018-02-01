Defensive back Josh Bell retires to join Calgary Stampeders coaching staff

CALGARY — Defensive back Joshua Bell retired Thursday and joined the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff.

Bell spent four seasons as a player with Calgary. He's now the Stampeders defensive backs coach.

"Josh was an intelligent player, a natural leader and a person who was very respected by the guys in the locker room, as proven by the fact he was voted a team captain and received the 2017 Presidents' Ring award," said Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson. "I'm confident he'll be an excellent coach and I'm happy that he's staying in the organization and taken on this new role.

"I also congratulate him for all that he accomplished during his playing career."

Bell began his CFL career by spending two seasons with the B.C. Lions. He started 76 games (regular season and playoffs) with Calgary and helped the club win the 2014 Grey Cup.

Overall, Bell played in 86 career CFL games, registering 206 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to playing in the CFL, Bell appeared in 13 games over two NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.