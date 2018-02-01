Edmonton Oilers recall goaltender Laurent Brossoit from AHL Condors
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Bakersfield Condors, the team announced Thursday.
Brossoit, 24, has appeared in 13 games with the Oilers this season, posting a 3.22 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.
He has appeared in eight games for Bakersfield this season, recording a 3-3-1 record, a 2.65 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
