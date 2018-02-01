Evans out for Grizzlies as trade speculation swirls
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — Tyreke Evans is not with the Memphis Grizzlies for Thursday night's game at Detroit as trade speculation swirls around the veteran guard.
The Grizzlies listed Evans as having an illness, but interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed before the game that the team isn't likely to play him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Bickerstaff says: "They're involved in conversations, and when those conversations are resolved, a final decision will be made."
Evans, who also missed Wednesday night's game at Indiana, is averaging 19.5 points, five assists and five rebounds this season. The Grizzlies were 18-32 heading into Thursday's game.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters