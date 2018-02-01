Former Wolfpack marquee forwards find new teams after being let go by Toronto

TORONTO — Star forwards Fuifui Moimoi, Ryan Bailey and Dave Taylor, released by the Toronto Wolfpack during training camp, have found new teams.

The Toronto rugby league club severed ties with the marquee big men during pre-season in mid-January. The team did not offer an explanation, although one report said the trio missed curfew during a warm-weather training stint in Portugal.

Moimoi, a fan favourite in Toronto, has resurfaced with Bradford & Bingley in the North 1 East league, the sixth tier of English rugby union. The former Tongan and New Zealand international is a friend of the club's second-team coach, fellow Tongan Richard Tafa.

The 38-year-old Moimoi made his debut Tuesday in a 38-12 loss to West Hartlepool.

Bailey, meanwhile, has signed with Workington Town in the Betfred League 1. The former England and Great Britain international joins former Wolfpack back Sean Penkywicz there.

"Everyone here wants to do better than last year and hopefully get promoted and I'm here to help them do that," Bailey told the club website. "I played against Workington last year and they were a good, physical side and now they have a good mix of older and younger players.

"From a personal perspective I just want to stay consistent and play hard. Obviously we are striving to get promoted this year and I just want to do my best for the team."

The 33-year-old Bailey could make his debut this weekend against Whitehaven.

Taylor has signed a two-year deal with Central Queensland Capras, a semi-pro side that plays in the Queensland Cup competition.

The 29-year-old played for the team more than a decade ago and said he chose to return to his roots rather than the elite National Rugby League where he played for the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders.

The former Queensland State of Origin representative also spent time in Europe with the Catalans Dragons.

He never played a game for Toronto, signing in the off-season.

The Wolfpack kick off life in the second-tier their Betfred Championship season Sunday at Leigh Centurions.