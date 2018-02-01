Hischier's late goal lifts Devils over Flyers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. — Nico Hischier scored on a deflection with 1:27 to play and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Damon Severson scored with 9:00 left to tie it, and Hischier's first goal in 11 games gave New Jersey its second straight win and spoiled goaltender Alex Lyon's first NHL start.

Kyle Palmieri and Drew Stafford also scored for the Devils, who have won only four times in 14 games (4-7-3) since Dec. 29. Keith Kinkaid made 22 saves.

Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers, who were looking for their third win over the Devils in less than a month. Lyon made 18 saves a night after making his NHL debut in relief of Michal Neuvirth, and Philadelphia lost its second in as many nights.

SENATORS 2, DUCKS 1, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa over Anaheim and snap a six-game skid.

Karlsson one-timed a pass from Matt Duchene on a power play, beating Ryan Miller with a shot inside the near post.

Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period for Ottawa, and Mike Condon stopped 30 shots.

Ryan Kesler tied it with 54 seconds left in regulation after Anaheim pulled Miller for an extra attacker. Miller made 30 saves, but Anaheim ended a three-game winning streak.

BRUINS 3, BLUES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Tuukka Rask made 32 saves and extended his personal point streak to 19 games, lifting Boston over St. Louis.

Rask is 17-0-2 in his last 19 starts, and the Bruins improved to 15-1-4 in their last 20 games overall. David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston.

In a game featuring two of the top three teams in goals against average, the goalies were the story as Jake Allen made 22 of his 43 saves in the second period — including a spectacular glove stop of Krejci. Rask matched Allen by robbing Jaden Schwartz 1:45 into the third period with a glove save of his own.

With the goalie pulled, Schwartz gave the Bruins a scare when he extended his scoring streak to five games and cut the lead to 2-1 with 1:32 remaining.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots to give Toronto its second straight shutout, this time over New York.

James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman and Justin Holl scored to help the Maple Leafs get their fourth straight win and a sweep of the teams' three-game season series. McElhinney was barely tested in his seventh career shutout and second of the season.

It came one night after Frederik Andersen had 25 saves in a 5-0 win at home against the Islanders, giving Toronto back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled early in the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Ondrej Pavelec came on and stopped all 19 shots he faced.

HURRICANES 2, CANADIENS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cam Ward stopped 27 shots in his second shutout of the season, and Carolina beat Montreal.

Brett Pesce and Brock McGinn scored to help the Hurricanes win their third straight, sweep the season series from Montreal and keep themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Carolina entered two points out of a playoff spot.

Carey Price made 28 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row and fell to 2-5-2 in their last nine games.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Harri Sateri stopped the final 19 shots he faced and 30 overall, and Keith Yandle had a goal and two assists in leading Florida over Buffalo.

Mike Matheson, Denis Malgin and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Panthers, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning five in a row from Dec. 19-30.