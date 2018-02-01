Karlsson scores OT winner in 600th career game as Senators edge Ducks 2-1
OTTAWA — Erik Karlsson's overtime game winner helped the Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and snap Ottawa's six-game losing skid.
Bobby Ryan scored in regulation for Ottawa (16-24-9) as Mike Condon stopped 30 shots for the win.
Rickard Rackell scored for the Ducks (25-17-10), while Ryan Miller made 30 saves. Anaheim saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
With the Ducks set to go on a power play early in the third Chris Wagner took a retaliatory roughing penalty. Just 35 seconds into the four-on-four Jakob Silfverberg took a tripping penalty and the Senators made the most of the four-on-three opportunity.
Karlsson, playing in his 600th career game, found Mike Hoffman in front and Ryan, creating the screen, tipped the one-timer past Miller to give the Senators a 1-0 lead 4:37 into the third period.
Ryan left the game a couple shifts later after gloving a loose puck.
Miller was pulled with just over two minutes left in regulation time and the Ducks trailing 1-0. Condon made a spectacular save on Ryan Kesler and the Anaheim forward got a second chance shortly after that, re-directing a Rackell shot.
Notes: Ottawa C Colin White and D Fredrik Claesson were a healthy scratch. D Johnny Oduya (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing the last four games, while Nate Thompson also made his return from a lower body injury that kept him out of the last five games. Magnus Paajarvi acquired off waivers made his home debut for the Senators.
