Landmark case: Greek police win damages over fan violence

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A court in northern Greece has ordered top-flight club PAOK to pay two police officers damages after they were injured due to fan violence at a soccer game two years ago.

The officers were hit by a bottle and a petrol bomb at a Greek Cup match in 2016 between PAOK and Olympiakos. The officers were awarded 12,900 and 6,000 euros ($16,000 and $7,500).

Scores of fans ran onto the pitch and attacked police after PAOK was denied a late penalty. The match was called off and PAOK was later punished by the Greek Football Association.