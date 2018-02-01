OHL Roundup: Fedor Gordeev stars in overtime as Firebirds down Spirit 3-2

FLINT, Mich. — Fedor Gordeev scored 49 seconds into overtime as the Flint Firebirds edged the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ty Dellandrea struck twice in regulation time for Flint (15-29-4), while Garrett Forrest made 37 saves for the win.

Cole Coskey and Damien Giroux scored for the Spirit (24-19-5). Evan Cormier kicked out 36 shots for Saginaw.

The Firebirds was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Spirit were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 WOLVES 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Matthew Villalta made 22 saves as the Greyhounds blanked Sudbury.

Brett Jacklin's goal in the second period was the eventual winner for Sault Ste. Marie (41-5-3), while Taylor Raddysh, Morgan Frost and Jordan Sambrook chipped in as well.

Jake McGrath turned aside 26 shots for the Wolves (13-31-6).

---

ATTACK 4 COLTS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Maksim Sushko's short-handed goal in the first minute of the third period was the eventual winner as the Attack topped Barrie.

Jackson Doherty, Brett McKenzie and Kevin Hancock also scored for Owen Sound (21-19-7).

Andrei Svechnikov had a pair of goals for the Colts (27-18-3).