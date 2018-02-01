Pedro Martinez, Lloyd Moseby head 2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Pedro Martinez is heading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Montreal Expos pitcher, who won a World Series with Boston and three Cy Young Awards, was one of three inductees announced by the Hall on Thursday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian William Humber of Toronto will join Martinez in the induction ceremony on June 16.

Martinez pitched four season with the Expos (1994-97), compiling a 55-33 record and 3.06 earned-run average. The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Boston, the New York Mets, L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Martinez said in a release he was "honoured, humble and a bit surprised" when he was told he would be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

"I never expected when I was playing the game to be here today," Martinez said. "I took each day like it was a dream.

"I was so proud to play baseball every day and was fortunate as a player to be welcomed with open arms in both Canada and the United States. These countries provided me the opportunity to play the game I love so much."

Moseby played 10 seasons with the Blue Jays — the team that drafted him second overall in 1978 — from 1980 to 1989.

Moseby batted .257 over his 12-year MLB career with 169 home runs and 737 runs-batted in and was an all-star in 1986.

The Portland, Ark., native was one-third of the dynamic outfield trio of Toronto's early days, which also featured George Bell and Jesse Barfield.