Penguins' Conor Sheary 'week to week' with lower-body injury
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
Coach Mike Sullivan says Thursday that Sheary is "week to week" after getting hurt in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday.
Sheary has 12 goals and 19 assists in 52 games. Bryan Rust, who scored twice against San Jose, took Sheary's spot on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon during practice Thursday.
The Penguins have won eight of 10 to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington. The Capitals visit Pittsburgh on Friday.
