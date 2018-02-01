Sparta Prague goalkeeper Dubravka moves to Newcastle
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has moved to Newcastle in the English Premier League on loan till the end of the season.
Sparta that announced the move on Thursday and says Newcastle has an option to sign the 29-year-old into a proper contract in the summer.
The Slovak-born Dubravka played 17 games for Sparta after he came to the club seven months ago from another Czech team, Liberec.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Edmontonians gear up to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at town hall
-
Former CBE candidate Nimra Amjad charged for 'false statement' in election form
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
Chinatown and Hogan's Alley advocates call for greater reconciliation in Vancouver's Northeast False Creek Plan