Ticats re-sign defensive lineman Capicciotti, release defensive back Davis
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian defensive lineman Justin Capicciotti to a two-year contract extension and released American defensive back Emanuel Davis on Thursday.
The six-foot-three, 235-pound Capicciotti had 40 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games last season. The 28-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 93 career CFL games, registering 178 tackles, 34 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Davis spent five seasons with Hamilton and was a CFL all-star in 2015. The 28-year-old had 10 interceptions, scored four TDs and recorded six forced fumbles as a Ticat but appeared in just six games last year, registering 18 tackles and a forced fumble.
