West Ham suspends official, investigates anti-Africa email
LONDON — West Ham has suspended its player recruitment director while investigating claims he said the Premier League club would not sign any more African players.
The Daily Mail reports Tony Henry sent an email containing the remarks last Saturday.
West Ham opened an investigation into Henry and said in a statement that it "will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims."
According to the Daily Mail, Henry said the east London club wanted to limit the number of African players because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.
Henry insisted the policy had "nothing against the African race at all."
