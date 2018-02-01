WHL Roundup: Jordan Topping's hat trick leads Americans past Royals 7-1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Topping had a hat trick as the Tri-City Americans routed the Victoria Royals 7-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Topping put away the eventual winner for the Americans at 5:05 into the first period.

Isaac Johnson, Michael Rasmussen, Morgan Geekie and Nolan Yaremko also scored for Tri-City (26-16-7). Beck Warm stopped 28 shots in net.

Jared Freadrich was the lone scorer for the Royals (30-18-4). Dean McNabb combined with Griffen Outhouse for 30 saves for Victoria.

The Americans went 3 for 6 on the power play and the Royals were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

PATS 4 COUGARS 1

REGINA — Sam Steel had the eventual winner as the Pats topped Prince George.

Jesse Gabrielle, Matt Bradley and Cameron Hebig also scored for Regina (26-22-5).

Jared Bethune replied for the Cougars (18-26-8).

Prince George's Vladislav Mikhalchuk was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 6:11 of the second period.

---

REBELS 2 BLADES 0

SASKATOON — Ethan Anders stopped all 33 shots he faced as Red Deer blanked the Blades.

Jacob Herauf scored the winner at 1:49 of the first period for the Rebels (14-25-12) and Josh Tarzwell added an empty-net goal.

Tyler Brown turned away 24-of-25 shots for Saskatoon (25-24-3).

---

OIL KINGS 5 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Nick Bowman's power-play goal 1:47 into the third was the winner as Edmonton skated past Kootenay.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, Tomas Soustal, Brett Kemp and Colton Kehler also scored for the Oil Kings (14-29-7).

Brett Davis struck twice for the Ice (23-24-3).

---

BLAZERS 3 TIGERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Luke Zazula scored the power-play winner early in the third period as the Blazers tamed Medicine Hat.

Luc Smith and Jermaine Loewen also scored for the Blazers (24-24-3).

Elijah Brown had the only goal for the Tigers (26-21-6).

---

GIANTS 4 HITMEN 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Ronning had a pair of goals as Vancouver downed Calgary.

Tyler Popowich registered the winner for the Giants (26-16-8) at 4:38 of the second period. Davis Koch also scored for Vancouver.

Jakob Stukel responded for the Hitmen (15-29-6).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 SILVERTIPS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kieffer Bellows had a pair of goals, including the power-play winner, as the Winterhawks shut out Everett.

Cole Kehler turned aside all 21 shots he faced in net for Portland (30-17-4) and Skyler McKenzie also scored.

Carter Hart stopped 39-of-41 shots for Everett (32-17-3).