Blatter hints at new evidence to challenge 6-year FIFA ban

ZURICH — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he has "new facts" and wants to re-open the financial misconduct case that led to his six-year ban.

Blatter says on his reactivated Twitter account: "As new facts have appeared it's time to question the decision of the Fifa Ethics-Committee — my suspension of 6 years!"

Asked by The Associated Press for details of potential evidence, Blatter spokesman Thomas Renggli says in a message "we are working on it."

Blatter is banned through October 2021 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld his ban for payments to one-time adviser Michel Platini. The case cost Platini the UEFA presidency.