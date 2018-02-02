Brendan Gaunce scores twice as Canucks defeat Blackhawks 4-2

VANCOUVER — Brendan Gaunce scored his second goal of the game late in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks overcome an early deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (21-24-6). Defenceman Troy Stecher added two assists for Vancouver, which has won five of its last eight games after going 2-11-3 in its previous 15.

The Canucks also won back-to-back games on home ice for just the second time this season.

Vancouver was clinging to a one-goal lead when Gaunce directed a Loui Eriksson pass past Chicago goaltender Anton Forsberg at 17:02 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago (24-20-7), which saw a two-game win streak snapped. Defenceman Duncan Keith had two assists.

Chicago has not won three consecutive games since a five-game winning streak Dec. 8-17.

Canuck goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. Anton Forsberg, who was making his third straight start, stopped 17 shots.

Daniel Sedin made it 3-1 for Vancouver with just 2:55 gone in the third. Jake Virtanen collect a puck in the slot, spun and fired a quick shot that Sedin tipped past Forsberg.

DeBrincat drew Chicago within in a goal when he scored on a slapshot over Markstrom's glove at 10:19.

The Canucks used a pair of second-period goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Gaunce tied the game at 5:33 soon after Vancouver killed off a penalty. Stecher had just stepped out of the box when he poked a puck along the boards to Gaunce. He skated into the Chicago zone, used Horvat as a decoy, then scored on a wrist shot.

Stecher also had a hand in Horvat's goal at 9:58. He took a slapshot from the blue line that Horvat tipped through Forsberg's pads for his 12th of the season.

Schmaltz showed some speed in scoring the only goal of the first period. The Maddison, Wisc., native took a pass from Brandon Saad, cut across the front of the net, then beat Markstrom with a backhand at 15:15 for his 14th goal of the season.

The Canucks' best scoring chance of the period came during a flurry of shots on a power play. Forsberg was down on the ice when the puck landed on Henrik Sedin's stick. It looked like the Canuck captain would score but couldn't get the puck up and it hit Forsberg on the chest.