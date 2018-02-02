Canadiens recall forward Nikita Scherbak from AHL Laval
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Nikita Scherbak from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Scherbak, a 2014 first round draft pick, has seven goals and 30 points in 24 AHL games this season.
He played twice for Montreal early in the season without recording a point before suffering a knee injury.
He will be available for afternoon games at the Bell Centre on Saturday against Anaheim and on Sunday against Ottawa.
