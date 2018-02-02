Coyotes G Antti Raanta misses game after auto accident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was held out of a game Thursday night after being involved in an auto accident on his way to the arena.

The Coyotes said Raanta, who was originally scheduled to start, was rear-ended on a local freeway. He was shaken up but otherwise OK and could have played against the Dallas Stars if replacement Scott Wedgewood was injured.

For precautionary reasons, the Coyotes turned to their backup, and Wedgewood played all 60 minutes in a 4-1 loss. Raanta was not on the bench for the entire game and remained in the dressing room.

Coach Rick Tocchet said he learned of the accident at about 4:30, roughly 2 1/2 hours before the start of the game.

___