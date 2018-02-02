Davis Cup World Group: Germany leads 1-0 over Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Alexander Zverev clinched the final two points of the match with service winners to give him a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Alex de Minaur and Germany a 1-0 lead over Australia in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match.

Australia No. 1 Nick Kyrgios will attempt to level the match for the home side on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena when he plays Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles match later Friday.

The 18-year-old de Minaur, ranked 139th, was making his Davis Cup debut. But he nearly caused a huge upset when he took a two-sets-to-one lead, clinching the third set with an ace.

But the fifth-ranked Zverev came back to take the fourth set, then dominated the tiebreaker to clinch the match in just under four hours.

De Minaur had been Australia's form player of the past month, making the Sydney International final and the Brisbane International semifinals in early January. In both tournaments, he was cheered on by Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Australia's Matt Ebden and John Peers are scheduled to play doubles on Saturday against Tim Puetz and Peter Gojowczyk.