England's injury problems clear up for Six Nations opener

LONDON — England's injury problems have cleared up ahead of the opening match of its Six Nations rugby title defence , with Mike Brown, Ben Te'o, Chris Robshaw and Maro Itoje all fit to start against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

England coach Eddie Jones has said in the build-up to the tournament that his team isn't the favourite because of its long list of absentees through injury and suspension.

No. 8s Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes are out injured and flanker James Haskell is suspended, but Jones was still able to pick a very strong side captained by Dylan Hartley.

Chris Robshaw has recovered from a back injury and will start at openside flanker, while Brown is OK after blurred vision to start at fullback, and Itoje is over a minor hip problem to form a second-row partnership with Joe Launchbury. That pushes Courtney Lawes from lock to blindside flanker.

Te'o, who hasn't played for England in a year, has been out since October with an ankle injury but has recovered to start at outside centre ahead of Jonathan Joseph and alongside Owen Farrell in midfield.

Winger Jack Nowell is on the bench after an ankle injury, alongside uncapped prop Alec Hepburn.

"Our preparation over the last two weeks has been excellent and the players feel refreshed," Jones said. "We want to start the tournament well and are ready to go hunting against Italy.

"We know we need to get our set-piece right, be defensively strong, and play with aggression and plenty of energy."

England is bidding to become the first team to win the tournament outright for three straight years.

