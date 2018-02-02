Ethan Werek shootout hero as Belleville Senators top Binghamton Devils 3-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Ethan Werek was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Belleville Senators edged the Binghamton Devils 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Nick Paul and Macoy Erkamps scored in regulation time for Belleville (19-24-4), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Danny Taylor made 36 saves and turned away four skaters in the shootout for the win.

Steven Santini and Jacob MacDonald supplied the offence for Binghamton (12-23-9). Eddie Lack stopped 28 shots and the first three skaters he faced in the shootout before Werek's winner.