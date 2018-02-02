Father of Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson dead at 50

EDMONTON — Robert Larsson, the father of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson, has died. He was 50.

The elder Larsson was a defenceman in the Swedish league from 1985 to 1996 and was selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 1988 draft.

"On behalf of the Oilers Entertainment Group, Oilers management, staff, players and fans, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Adam and his family on the passing of his father Robert," Oilers President Peter Chiarelli said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the Larsson family during this difficult time."

Adam Larsson did not play in Edmonton's 4-3 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said in a quote posted on the Oilers Twitter page: "We'll continue to support the Larsson family & give Adam all the time & help he needs."