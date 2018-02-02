French referee banned 3 months after kicking player

PARIS — The French soccer federation has banned referee Tony Chapron for three months after he kicked a player during a league match.

The federation announced the decision Thursday night, giving him a six-month ban with three months suspended.

Chapron was summoned by French league officials to a disciplinary hearing following the incident, when he kicked Nantes defender Diego Carlos before sending him off.

The bizarre incident happened near the end of Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win at Nantes. Carlos was running behind Chapron near the halfway line, and trying to catch up with play, when he inadvertently clipped the referee's heels.