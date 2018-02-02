Knicks: Noah won't be back with team until further notice

NEW YORK — Joakim Noah's absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.

A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.

Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He's already missed a pair of games this week.

The veteran centre hasn't reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement.