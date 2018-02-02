Knicks: Noah won't be back with team until further notice
NEW YORK — Joakim Noah's absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.
A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.
Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He's already missed a pair of games this week.
The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday's deadline. However, a deal will be difficult because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016.
