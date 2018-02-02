Matsuyama withdraws from Phoenix Open with left wrist injury

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Waste Management Phoenix Open before his second-round tee time Friday because of a left wrist injury, ending his bid to match Arnold Palmer's record of three straight victories in the event.

Matsuyama opened with a 2-under 69 on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. The 25-year-old Japanese star has five PGA Tour victories, also winning the World Golf Championships' HSBC Champions and Bridgestone Invitational last year. He tied for 12th last week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.