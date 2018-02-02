Nacional probed after fans mock Chapecoense plane crash
ASUNCION, Paraguay — South America's soccer governing body has opened a disciplinary procedure against Uruguayan club Nacional after a group of its fans mocked the plane crash that killed members of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense two years ago.
CONMEBOL said Friday the probe was launched due to "offensive
Nacional apologized to the Brazilian team in a statement and said it would launch its own investigation to ensure those "responsible get the most severe sanctions."
A video broadcast by Brazil's Globoesporte
They were filmed during Nacional's 1-0 victory at Chapecoense on Wednesday in a qualifying round in the Copa Libertadores.
The Chapecoense flight crashed in November 2016 in Colombia, killing 71 people, including nearly all members of the Chapecoense squad.
The modest Brazilian club was
