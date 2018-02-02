OLYMPIC PREVIEW: A quick look at mixed doubles curling

Mixed doubles curling will make its Olympic debut next week at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Here is a quick look at the new event:

— Each team has two players, one male and one female. Scoring and the ice surface are the same as traditional curling, but each team has six stones in play instead of eight.

— Games are eight ends instead of 10.

— To start each end, two rocks are pre-positioned on the centre line — one per team — with one on the back button and the other a guard in front of the rings. Both rocks are considered in play and count towards scoring.

— Each team throws five stones per end. One player delivers the first and fifth stones, while the teammate throws the second, third and fourth.

— No stone in play, including the pre-positioned stones or those in the house, can be removed prior to the fourth stone thrown in an end.