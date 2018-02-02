QMJHL Roundup: MacLeod has overtime winner as Remparts sink Drakkar 2-1

QUEBEC — Gregor MacLeod had a power-play goal 2:44 into overtime as the Quebec Remparts edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Matthew Boucher also scored for the Remparts (27-19-5), while Antoine Samuel made 18 saves for the win.

Gabriel Fortier had the only goal for the Drakkar (22-24-4) and Francis Leclerc turned aside 28 shots.

Quebec went 2 for 5 on the power play and Baie-Comeau was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kevin Klima scored twice, including in overtime, as the Sagueneens slipped past Rimouski.

Samuel Houde also scored for Chicoutimi (20-24-4).

Mathieu Nadeau and Samuel Dove-McFalls scored for the Oceanic (30-13-6).

---

WILDCATS 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Anderson MacDonald opened the scoring in the first 1:19 of play with a power-play goal and the Wildcats built an early 5-0 lead to beat Halifax.

Dylan Seitz had the eventual winner for Moncton (22-21-8), while Nicholas Welsh, Jakob Pelletier and Daniil Miromanov also scored.

Brett Crossley was the lone scorer for the Mooseheads (32-12-6).

Moncton's Gabriel Sylvestre was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 14:19 of the third period.

---

TITAN 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mitchell Balmas and Olivier Galipeau had two goals apiece as Acadie-Bathurst beat Cape Breton.

Felix-Antoine Drolet, Noah Dobson and Samuel L'Italien rounded out the attack for the Titan (29-13-8).

Peyton Hoyt and Brooklyn Kalmikov scored for the Screaming Eagles (22-22-6).

---

ISLANDERS 5 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Daniel Hardie had a pair of goals as Charlottetown beat the Sea Dogs.

Sullivan Sparkes had the eventual winner for the Islanders (28-18-3) at 19:27 of the first period. Thomas Casey and Nikita Alexandrov also scored for Charlottetown.

Ostap Safin and Luke Wilson replied for the Sea Dogs (12-29-9.

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Chase Harwell's short-handed goal in the second period was the eventual winner as Victoriaville downed the Cataractes.

Edouard Ouellet, Felix Lauzon, Ivan Kosorenkov and Dominic Cormier chipped in as well for the Tigres (26-18-6).

Leon Denny and Alex Plamondon scored for Shawinigan (14-32-3)

---

HUSKIES 4 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak had the third-period winner as Rouyn-Noranda topped Val-d'Or.

Justin Bergeron, Tommy Beaudoin and Peter Abbandonato rounded out the attack for the Huskies (30-12-8).

Julien Tessier scored for the Foreurs (18-27-4).

---

ARMADA 5 VOLTIGEURS 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Drake Batherson had a hat trick, including the short-handed winner, as the Armada edged Drummondville.

Joel Teasdale and Remy Anglehart also scored for the Armada (36-9-4).

Nicolas Guay struck twice for the Voltigeurs (34-14-2), while Robert Lynch and Connor Bramwell chipped in as well.

---